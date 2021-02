Reading Time: < 1 minute

A foreign journalist gives first aid to an injured photojournalist during a protest to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 10 February 2021. The Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic reinforced surveillance of the border with Haiti due to the political crisis that is unfolding in the neighboring country and even deployed several Super Tucano fighter jets, which flew over the area on the same day.

EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...