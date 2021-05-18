Photo Story

Photo Story – Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street exhibition preview at London Design Museum

A general interior view during the press preview tour of the exhibition ‘Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street’ at the Design Museum in London, Britain, 17 May 2021. The presentation is the Design Museum’s major new summer exhibition which they describe as ‘celebrating the brilliance and beauty of sneakers, showcasing the footwear phenomenon that has challenged performance design, inspired subcultures and shaken the world of fashion’.

VIA EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES