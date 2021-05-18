A general interior view during the press preview tour of the exhibition ‘Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street’ at the Design Museum in London, Britain, 17 May 2021. The presentation is the Design Museum’s major new summer exhibition which they describe as ‘celebrating the brilliance and beauty of sneakers, showcasing the footwear phenomenon that has challenged performance design, inspired subcultures and shaken the world of fashion’.
Photo Story – Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street exhibition preview at London Design Museum
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News18th May 2021
-
Photo Story – 5,000 illegal Moroccans have entered CeutaCDE News18th May 2021
-
Photo Story – Cyclone Tauktae hits Indian costal lineCDE News18th May 2021
-
EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Oriole Park, Baltimore, USACDE News18th May 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News17th May 2021
-
Photo Story – Aftermaths of Israeli air strike in GazaCDE News17th May 2021
-
-
Photo Story – Preparations for upcoming Buddha’s birthday, in SeoulCDE News17th May 2021
-
Photo Story: Roman thermal baths found on Spanish coastCDE News17th May 2021