Firefighters work to put out a wildfire in the town of Santo Tome, province of Corrientes, Argentina, 22 February 2022. Wildfires have already destroyed around nine percent of the territory of the Argentine province of Corrientes, in the northeast of the country, an environmental catastrophe that has led the authorities to ask for international help to try to tackle a situation that is already ‘highly critical’.

VIA EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni