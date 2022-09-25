This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 3 minutes



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epaselect epa10204173 A refugee from Ukraine casts her ballot at a polling station during voting in a referendum on the joining of Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine to Russia, in Shakhty, Rostov region, Russia, 24 September 2022. From 23 to 27 September, residents of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics as well as the Russian-controlled areas of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine vote in a referendum to join the Russian Federation. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Since then, more than 3.3 million refugees from eastern and southern Ukraine have entered Russia through the Rostov region, according to data published on 22 September by the press service of its regional government. EPA-EFE/STRINGER epaselect epa09515487 Andrej Babis, Czech Prime Minister and leader of the ANO movement, speaks at a press conference at the ANO movement election event in Prague, Czech Republic, 09 October 2021. According to Czech Statistics Office after processing data from more than 99 percent of constituencies, the opposition Together coalition, with Pirates/STAN coalition are winning the majority over the ruling ANO movement. Together coalition secured 27.7 percent of the vote, followed by ANO with 27.1 percent and Pirates/STAN with 15.5 percent. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK epaselect epa09935281 Britain's Opposition Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer leaves his home in north London, Britain, 09 May 2022. Sir Keir is facing questions over whether he broke COVID-19 lockdown rules at an MP's office in Durham in April 2022. Police are investigating the event, when the Labour leader had beer and curry with others. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL epa10205098 A person votes in the Italian general election at a polling station in Rome, Italy, 25 September 2022. Italy holds its general snap election on 25 September following its prime minister's resignation in July. Final results are expected to be announced on 26 September. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

