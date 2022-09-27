This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Reading Time: 2 minutes



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epaselect epa10208248 Federico Dimarco of Italy celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the UEFA Nations League Division A, Group 3 soccer match between Hungary and Italy at Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, 26 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Szigetvary HUNGARY OUT epa10208273 Germany’s Kai Havertz (R) celebrates with teammate Thilo Kehrer (L) after scoring the 3-3 equalizer during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and Germany in London, Britain, 26 September 2022. EPA-EFE/VINCENT MIGNOTT epa10208626 A portrait of Shinzo Abe hangs above the stage during the state funeral for Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan, 27 September 2022. Thousands of people are gathered in Tokyo to attend the state funeral for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, including foreign dignitaries and representatives from more than 200 countries and international organizations. EPA-EFE/Takashi Aoyama / POOL epa07192934 Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with Russian billionaire tycoon, USM Holding founder Alisher Usmanov (R) during a state awards ceremony at the St. Catherine Hall in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 27 November 2018. Alisher Usmanov was awarded with the 3rd degree Order For Merit to the Fatherland. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT epa10208500 Humberto secures the roof of his house before the imminent arrival of Hurricane Ian, in Coloma, Pinar del Rio, Cuba, 26 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora ECON Committee – Monetary Dialogue with Christine LAGARDE, President of the European Central Bank epa06121695 Universitatea Craiova’s head coach Devis Mangia, speaks to the media during a press conference before the Europa League third qualifying round second leg soccer match between AC Milan and Universitatea Craiova in Milan, Italy, 02 August 2017. EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first