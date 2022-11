Reading Time: < 1 minute



Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

Stay informed daily with http://www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlook.

epa10332632 Police officers form a barricade during a protest triggered by a fire in Urumqi that killed 10 people in Beijing, China, 27 November 2022. Protests against’s China strict Covid restrictions have erupted in various cities including Beijing and Shanghai, triggered by a tower fire that killed 10 people Xinjiang’s capital, Urumqi. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first