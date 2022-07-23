New portrait of Prince George released on royal’s 9th birthday

Reading Time: 2 minutes



A new photograph of Prince George taken by his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has been shared to mark his 9th birthday (22.07.22).

The third in line to the British throne – who was born Prince George Alexander Louis – is beaming in the picture taken on the family’s holiday in Norfolk earlier this year.

The snap is simply captioned on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram page: “George is turning 9!”

George’s grandfather, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have paid tribute to their grandson.

They tweeted: “Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!”

The official Royal Family account wrote: “Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!”

The youngster’s cheeky side has been on display for all to see at recent public events he’s attended with his parents.

He has been seen making animated facial expressions at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and his debut at Wimbledon this summer.

He was seen holding his ears during the Jubilee flypast.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, George quipped that he’s not tackled his mother in a game of rugby yet.

Prince William and Catherine attended the Six Nations Championships at Twickenham Stadium in February, as part of their roles as the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and the Rugby Football Union, respectively.

And while speaking with rugby officials, Catherine revealed her eldest child has been playing the sport and “has all the kit”, to which George hilariously responded: “But I haven’t tackled you yet!”

Catherine then laughed: “Yes you have!”

George is a big brother to Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis.

Bang Showbiz via Reuters