On This Day…

1097 – 1st Crusaders arrive in Antioch during the First Crusade

1603 – Chinese uprising in the Philippines fails after 23,000 killed

1803 – US Senate ratifies the Louisiana Purchase

1864 – US President Abraham Lincoln formally establishes Thanksgiving as a national holiday

1935 – Communist forces end their Long March at Yan’an, in Shaanxi, China, bringing Mao Zedong to prominence

1955 – Publication of “The Return of the King”, the 3rd and final volume of “The Lord of the Rings” by J. R. R. Tolkien by George Allen and Unwin in London

1963 – South Africa begins trial of Nelson Mandela & 8 others on conspiracy

1997 – US accuses Microsoft of violating pact forcing IE browser on computers

1973 – Australia’s Sydney Opera House—designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, whose dynamic, imaginative, but problematic plan won an international competition in 1957—was opened by Queen Elizabeth II on this day in 1973.

2015 – US Vice President Joe Biden confirms he will not run for President

2018 – President Trump threatens to pull the US out of an arms control agreement with Russia because Russia has violated its terms

2020 – Vietnam suffers its worst floods in decades with over 100 people killed according to the Red Cross

Births & Deaths:

1964 – Former U.S. president Herbert Hoover died in New York City.

1977 – A plane carrying the Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, known for such songs as Free Bird and Sweet Home Alabama, crashed in Gillsburg, Mississippi, killing singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines, among others.

2011 – Libyan de facto leader Muammar al-Qaddafi was killed by rebel forces following a revolt that received international military assistance.

Film & TV:

1998 – Comedian Richard Pryor is awarded the 1st ever Mark Twain Prize for American Humour

Music:

1973 – Queen Elizabeth II opens the Sydney Opera House

Sport:

1973 – President Nixon proclaims Jim Thorpe greatest athlete of 1st ½ century

1984 – Islander’s Mike Bossy’s 30th career hat trick-4 goals

